Vishal suffers huge setback as Ayogya gets postponed on day of release amid TPFC tussle

Till recently, the most powerful man in Kollywood, actor Vishal, president of Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and general secretary of actor’s body Nadigar Sangam, is now fighting a fierce battle to stay relevant. Vishal’s big-budget action summer release Ayogya which was to release today (10 May), has been postponed due to financial constraints.

Films getting postponed at the last minute due to a lack of funds is nothing new in Tamil cinema. However, the TFPC head's film getting pushed after the advance bookings were opened is shocking. Vishal addressed the delay on Twitter, saying he did his best.

As I wait. For my hardwork called #ayogya to release. I did my best.more than an https://t.co/nThd9d438M always. I groomed my child since it came on my lap.BUT.not enuf??? #gajjnimohamed. My time will come. I continue my journey Gb pic.twitter.com/yjKHQitJ7O — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 9, 2019

Everything seems to be going wrong for Vishal for the past few weeks. While shooting an action scene in Turkey for Sundar C’s forthcoming film, he injured himself. A few days later, the Tamil Nadu government appointed a special officer to manage the affairs of TFPC. Ever since Vishal and his team got elected two years ago, disagreements have been growing between them and a group of producers who stand in opposition. Vishal’s open statements against the Tamil Nadu government, led by chief minister E Palanisamy, also created further fissures.

The issue reached a pinnacle a few months back when Vishal’s rival producers protested in front of the TFPC office, accusing him and others of mismanagement of funds. They alleged that the office bearers had misappropriated Rs 7 crore from the TFPC’s funds and violated the organisations by-laws. The state government stepped in and decided to take over the management and running of the organisation through a special officer. The official will hold the position for the time being till fresh elections are held. Vishal responded to this move by approaching the Madras High Court. However, the court refused to stay the order. In an interview to a newspaper, over the appointment of the special officer, Vishal said: “I wish the government had shown more interest in curbing piracy than looking into TFPC’s affairs.”

Meanwhile, the buzz is that as the person running two of the most popular film organisations, TFPC and Nadigar Sangam, he has created a lot of enemies by trying to streamline film production and fight piracy. His critics say that he wouldn’t listen to anybody and had political ambitions for which he was using the bodies to his advantage. All this has now culminated into the postponement of the release of his prestigious summer release, Ayogya.

Ayogya is the Tamil remake of NTR’s Telugu super hit Temper (2015), which was recently remade in Hindi (Simmba) by Rohit Shetty with Ranveer Singh. Vishal had earlier said that he has introduced major changes to the climax of the original script. “ I chose to do the Temper remake only because of its subject. It can reach the masses in Tamil Nadu. The punishment for rape is very light at the moment; we need tougher laws.” Vishal also pointed out that he was losing out on his lucrative Telugu dubbing market by doing a remake of a NTR hit.

Produced by veteran Telugu producer B Madhu, Ayogya had carried good pre-release reports and distributors were hopeful it would be a summer hit. The film had recorded pre-release sales worth Rs 37 crore with Rs 11.5 crore coming from the sale of Tamil Nadu theatricals - a record for a Vishal film. However, things went wrong with the Hindi dubbing rights as the person who had the Hindu rights to Temper Hindi objected to Ayogya's Hindi rights being sold without him getting a share as per contract. Finally, the producers threw in the towel as they were already in a deficit and on the day of release, announced a postponement. Trade sources suggest that negotiations are on to somehow release Ayogya by this afternoon (10 May). Apart from being a do or die situation, Vishal also has a reputation to maintain as a man who gets things done.

May 10, 2019

