Vishal, Keerthy Suresh come together for Sandakozhi sequel, release confirmed for 18 October

Vishal's Sandakozhi 2, a sequel to his blockbuster 2005 action drama Sandakozhi, has been officially confirmed to hit the screens on 18 October for the four-day Ayudha Pooja weekend.

Lingusamy, who helmed the first part, is directing the sequel of the film. The release regulation committee of Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC) has issued the clearance for the film's release.

Jointly produced by Vishal's home banner Vishal Film Factory and Pen Studios, the shooting of Sandakozhi 2 is swiftly progressing in Karaikudi, and the team has completed nearly 80% of the movie so far. The makers are planning to complete the entire shooting before the end of August and focus on the post-production work. Yuvan Shankar Raja, who composed the music for the first part, is scoring for the sequel as well. Last week, the team shot the foot-tapping introduction song of Vishal in Karaikudi.

While Sandakozhi had Meera Jasmine playing the female lead, the sequel has Keerthy Suresh paired opposite Vishal, marking the duo's first collaboration on screen. Basking in the glory of their respective outings with Irumbu Thirai and Mahanati, Vishal and Keerthy Suresh must be looking forward to scoring another super hit with Sandakozhi 2. In fact, Vishal celebrated the success of Irumbu Thirai and Mahanati on the sets of Sandakozhi 2 two weeks back in Karaikudi.

Since the first part was a blockbuster success in Telugu (titled Pandem Kodi) too, the makers have now confirmed a simultaneous release for the sequel in Tamil and Telugu on 18 October. Raj Kiran, who played Vishal's father, returns to the sequel in the same role as Durai. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays the antagonist in the movie. Talking about her character, she told Firstpost, "I play a loud-mouthed Madurai girl in Sandakozhi 2."

After completing Sandakozhi 2, Vishal will start shooting for the official Tamil remake of Jr. NTR's super-hit emotional drama Temper. Tentatively titled Ayokya, the film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Venkat Mohan. However, the team has reportedly changed a lot of sequences for the remake to suit the sensibilities of Tamil moviegoers.

While Kajal Aggarwal played the lead heroine in Temper, Raashi Khanna has been signed to co-star with Vishal in Ayokya. The project, which will be produced by Light House Movie Makers, marks Raashi Khanna's fourth Tamil film after Nayanthara's Imaikkaa Nodigal, Siddharth's Shaitaan Ka Bachcha and Jayam Ravi's Adanga Maru. Sam CS, who shot to fame through Vikram Vedha, has been roped in to compose the music for the project.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 11:43 AM