Priyadarshan hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker Priyadarshan was admitted to a Chennai hospital on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19. His condition is stable, reports The Indian Express.

Pixar's Turning Red to skip theatres, will premiere directly on Disney+

The third straight Pixar feature film will go straight to Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Friday.

Turning Red will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on 11 March, the studio said. Kareem Daniel, chairman of distribution for Disney, cited the pandemic and the slower recovery for family films at the box office.

“Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions,” said Daniel in a statement.

The last two Pixar releases, Soul and Luca, also went straight to streaming during the pandemic. Before that, Onward launched in theaters in early March 2020, just as the pandemic forced theaters closed. It soon after began streaming to Disney+.

Disney describes Turning Red as the story of “a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence.” Directed by Domee Shi (who made the Pixar short “Bao”), it’s the first Pixar film helmed solely by a woman. Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh lead the voice cast.

Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani tests positive

Taking to Instagram, Dadlani shared a picture of his COVID-19 test-strip and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," the 48-year-old musician wrote.

Dadlani said he contracted the virus despite following necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

"Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know," he added.

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait shared the news of her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram Stories

"First and foremost #maskup. Second of first, tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic Covid-19. If you were in contact with me, please run a home test... (so that we don't burden the already testing system).

"I haven't still received the results from the lab, it's been 36 hours. Else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage)," the 38-year-old actor posted.

Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four more patients succumbed to the disease, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

