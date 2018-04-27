Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar confirmed as judges of Indian Idol 10; auditions begins on 1 May

The judges for Indian Idol 10 have been announced. The 10th edition of this popular singing reality show will have Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik as the judges.

While Vishal has earlier judged Indian Idol Junior I and II, Malik has been a part of this show since the initiation. Interestingly, Kakkar was a contestant in Indian Idol 2 and it will mark her return to the show after eight long years.

Confirming his very stint as a judge again, Vishal Dadlani said that he has been part of many reality shows but he thinks Indian Idol belongs to a different class altogether, “I have been a part of many reality shows, including Indian Idol Junior, but Indian Idol is a class apart from other music shows on Indian TV. There is a superlative variety of talent and diversity. I want to encourage every aspiring singer to come forward and own the stage," Vishal told Mumbai Mirror.

On the other hand, a very excited Malik claimed that though last season saw a bunch talented singers from across the nation, this season will be a bigger and greater one. "I have been associated with the show since its inception and have got a chance to see some unique singing talent across the nation. The last season saw some of the best singing talent and the competition was tough. This time, we return with a bang and khabar phaila do ki we will have the best singing talent hunt in India,” DNA quotes Malik as saying.

Just like every year, the core team and judges will be travelling to all the small and big towns/cities in the country in search of talent. The auditions begin on 1 May in Jaipur.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 13:07 PM