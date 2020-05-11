Vishal Bhardwaj writes short screenplay on bond with Irrfan Khan, reminisces about time spent with late actor

Vishal Bhardwaj, who directed the Irrfan Khan in films like Maqbool, Talvar, 7 Khoon Maaf and Haider, recently wrote a screenplay in honour of the late actor. Shared by the filmmaker with Times of India, the short screenplay is titled "Irrfan and I."

Vishal fictionalises the events leading to the actor's passing and the news finally reaching him, which he finds hard to believe. To him, Irrfan's death was like a bomb had exploded in his heart. He also reminisces about the time they had spent together.

Vishal mentioned the screenplay in a social media post

The play mentions their first meeting, their interaction after watching Haider, a conversation from 2003 when the two were travelling to Marrakesh to attend a film festival, where Maqbool was to be screened and the director's final goodbye to Irrfan.

He writes about an incident from 2014, when Vishal and Irrfan were shooting Haider in Srinagar. A crowd had gathered for a glimpse of the actor and even a selfie, but his security intervened in case the situation got out of hand.

"A boy runs out from a lane situated at the square leg direction of the car. He bends his shoulder back and throws a stone like a professional cricketer at the car to run him out. The wind screen shatters into pieces," he writes, adding that their security had almost fired at the little boy had Irrfan not stopped him.

He further adds how appreciative Irrfan was of the boy's bowling skills, saying that it was so graceful, he was reminded of the cricketer Jonty Rhodes.

Vishal then shifts to a scene shot in dungeons with a dishevelled Irrfan, who was "totally immersed" in his character Roohdar. The crew spoke in hushed tones as he prepared for the scene.

The filmmaker recalled Irrfan's last rites ceremony as he crosses people with faces covered with either masks or handkerchieves, "I walk forward to face him. I am looking at his face endlessly. Time has stopped. I realise how heavy his eyelids are."

Irrfan passed away aged 53 on 29 April after suffering from neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday due to colon infection. The actor's health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 10:09:25 IST