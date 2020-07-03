Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha launch label VB Music, promise to produce one new song every month

In a video shared on VB Music's new Twitter handle, the director-music composer explained why he chose to start the label.

Vishal Bhardwaj, one of the most acclaimed movie directors in Bollywood, is known for his bent towards music and the rich diversity of songs that he packs into his films. Now, the filmmaker has decided to gift his fans more music without having to fit them into the constraints of a movie.

The renowned film and music director launched his own music label called the VB Music on Thursday, 2 July.

If music be the food of love, play on, give me excess of it..

Bringing your way VB Music, soulfully yours. Stay tuned for more updates. @VishalBhardwaj @rekha_bhardwaj pic.twitter.com/IEly50DyDy — Vishal Bhardwaj Music (@VBMusicLabel) July 2, 2020

Earlier, the filmmaker has admitted that he is undervalued as a composer in the industry. A new Twitter handle for VB Music was created that has a video of Vishal Bhardwaj explaining why he chose to start the label.

“I’ve said this many times before that I became a film director so that I can keep my inner music composer alive. But films have their own restrictions — in terms of situations, characters and many more,” he said in the clip. The Omkara director added he has always felt the need to bring such songs to the fore that do not fit inside the narrative of a film. “I have thought for many years on how to present the tunes that do not go with films.”

Bhardwaj said these tunes exist above the realm of reputation, money, or respect. Now he wants to share these tunes with people, he said. The music composer for Haider then announced that he will try to share a new song every month via the VB Music production.

Singer and wife of Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj also tweeted the news.

She wrote, “Long cherished dream of having our own music label has finally come to fruition. Super excited to share and celebrate soulful music with all you Beloveds."

The duo’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj also tweeted, saying that the label was “a new beginning.”