Vishal Bhardwaj praises Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait: 'Such a nuanced film'

Vishal Bhardwaj said Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait took him 'back to his Meerut days’

Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait released recently on Netflix and the actress is getting positive responses from critics as well as fans for her performance.

Ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj took to Twitter today, 5 April and applauded both the on and off-camera team. The director of Haider and many other critically-acclaimed movies said that he loved Pagglait and called it a nuanced film. Talking about the setting, Vishal said that it took him back to his Meerut days. He tagged some of the stars from the film including Sanya, Sheeba Chaddha, Ashutosh Rana, Raghuvir Yadav, and Sayani Gupta.

Vishal also tagged the producers namely Senior Vice President of Balaji Motion Picture Ruchikaa Kapoor and Guneet Monga, Sikhya Entertainment’s founder and co-producer of Pagglait. He further praised director Umesh Bist and lyricist Neelesh Misra.

Responding to Vishal’s tweet, Guneet thanked the filmmaker-musician and said that this [receiving appreciation from Vishal] means everything to the team.

Actor Sayani Gupta who portrayed the character named Akanksha Roy replied that this is special coming from him.

Along with Guneet and Sayani, director Umesh also responded and thanked Vishal for the generous praise.

Neelesh expressed his gratitude towards the Omkara helmer and called him ‘Gurudev’ while celebrated actor Ashutosh, who played Sanya’s father-in-law in Pagglait, also acknowledged Vishal’s appreciation tweet.

Pagglait released on the streaming platform on 26 March.