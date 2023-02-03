Ishaan Khatter has a knack of choosing interesting projects and his latest movie is yet another example of the same. The Phone Bhoot star is part of Vishal Bharadwaj’s short film Fursat, which is the first Hindi film in India to be shot completely on an iPhone 14 Pro, as per reports. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead, who gained fame with the series Mai: A Mother’s Rage. The trailer of the short film has been released on YouTube by Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is available on the OTT platform from today, 3 February.

“A tale of time that is waiting to be told. A mystery soon to unfold. Apple and award-winning director, Vishal Bhardwaj present “Fursat”, a fantasy love story shot entirely on the iPhone 14 Pro. Watch Ishaan as Nishant in “Fursat”, streaming now on DisneyPlus Hotstar”, was the caption of the promo.



The movie follows Nishant (Khatter) an archaeologist who keeps getting visions of the future after he unearths a mysterious artefact. But his obsession with the future jeopardises everything he holds dear.

Vishal Bharadwaj also shared a promo of the film and wrote, “Commissioned by Apple. A journey through time, a dire prediction, and love that hangs in the balance — it’s now or never for a young man obsessed with controlling the future. “Fursat” is out now on the Apple India YouTube channel.”

Bharadwaj had earlier talked about the making of Fursat and explained how it differed from traditional film-making. “A traditional film camera comes with 10 people, 3 attendants and 10 boxes of lenses… you can’t move around. You can’t be quick. The iPhone liberated me in that sense,” he said. Fursat marks Vishal Bharadwaj’s first film after the 2018 movie Pataakha. He had also directed an episode of the Amazon Prime anthology Modern Love: Mumbai last year.

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Phone Bhoot. He is set to appear in the war drama Pippa. According to reports, he is also part of Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip drama Jee Le Zaraa.