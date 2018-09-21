Virat Kohli's upcoming Trailer: The Movie may clash with Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga on 28 September

A poster of Virat Kohli has gone viral, which depicts the cricketer in a superhero avatar. Kohli tweeted out the poster on his official Twitter handle saying that he was making another 'debut' after a decade. The poster, titled Trailer: The Movie, shows a release date of 28 September. This also marks the day Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India releases.

Media are thus speculating a probable clash between the projects of Sharma and her husband Kohli. However, with no official news from Virat's team or the cricketer himself, fans can only wish he is set to make his acting debut. Prior to this, Kohli has been appreciated for his acting chops in commercials of popular brands. He even shared the frame with Anushka in a commercial of a wedding attire brand, prior to their wedding.

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India features Varun Dhawan opposite Anushka. The story skirts around a couple, hailing from the heartlands of the country, who venture into their own business of sorts. With the 'Make In India' idea being propagated by the plot line, the film will chart the journey of the couple who try and make it on their own. Produced by Maneesh Sharma of Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India is directed by Sharat Kataria.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 09:58 AM