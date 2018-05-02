Virat Kohli rings in Anushka Sharma's birthday; New Sanju poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's day at the beach

🎁 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

Kylie Jenner took off to the beach with partner Travis Scott and flooded Instagram with their photos. The couple are also celebrating their baby Stormi's 3rd month.

Madhuri Dixit Nene nails the Maharashtrian look

Madhuri Dixit is gearing up for the release of her first Marathi film, Bucket List, the trailer of which will be out on 4 May. Karan Johar, one of the producers, took to Instagram to share a new poster and make the date announcement.

Ranbir Kapoor wows as Sanjay Dutt, again

The makers of Sanju are releasing a new poster of the film each day as part of promotions. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani shared one such poster of Ranbir Singh dressed as Sanjay Dutt in the '90s.

Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri are all set for Cannes

Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek and Candy Clark... First look poster of international film #5Weddings... Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral... World premiere at Cannes on 10 May... 24 Aug 2018 release in India, USA and Canada. pic.twitter.com/YZRoJP5zic — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2018

The first look poster of 5 Weddings starring Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri has been released. Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral, the film will have its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival on 10 May. Virat Kohli celebrates Anushka Sharma's birthday post win

After winning the match against Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli celebrated Anushka Sharma's birthday. The actress turned 30 on 1 May and announced her plans to open an animal shelter.

First look poster of Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka

The much-loved #ChhotaBheem completes 10 years... Will now be released as a feature film in 3D in China and other international markets by year-end... Presenting the first look poster of #ChhotaBheem #KungFuDhamaka. pic.twitter.com/y7zMGVif2O — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2018

The much-loved Chhota Bheem turns 10 and the makers have announced a 3D film to mark the occasion. Titled Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka, the film will be released in China and other international markets towards the year-end.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018 15:13 PM