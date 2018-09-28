You are here:

Virat Kohli praises Anushka Sharma's performance in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India — So proud, my love

FP Staff

Sep,28 2018 12:21:40 IST

Virat Kohli tweeted his reaction after watching Sui Dhaaga: Made In Indiawhich features Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan as the lead pair. Kohli praised the duo's performance stating that it was even more cherishing watching the film a second time. He added saying he was proud of Anushka, his wife.

Kohli also commended Mauji (Varun's character) but he found Mamta (depicted by Anushka) especially notable with her silences that were "so powerful and impactful."

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India charts the story of a simple, unassuming couple in the heartlands who try and make it big with their tailoring business. It evokes the hardships of entrepreneurial projects for people who often lack the capital, but Mauji and Mamta manage to overcome the hardships to ultimately succeed. Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India hit theatres on 28 September.

