Virat Kohli praises Anushka Sharma's performance in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India — So proud, my love

Virat Kohli tweeted his reaction after watching Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, which features Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan as the lead pair. Kohli praised the duo's performance stating that it was even more cherishing watching the film a second time. He added saying he was proud of Anushka, his wife.

Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. (1) #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

Kohli also commended Mauji (Varun's character) but he found Mamta (depicted by Anushka) especially notable with her silences that were "so powerful and impactful."

(2) Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love ❤😍 @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India charts the story of a simple, unassuming couple in the heartlands who try and make it big with their tailoring business. It evokes the hardships of entrepreneurial projects for people who often lack the capital, but Mauji and Mamta manage to overcome the hardships to ultimately succeed. Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India hit theatres on 28 September.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018 12:21 PM