Swarna Ghar revolves around the characters of Kanwaljeet Bedi and Swaran Bedi along with their children. The serial showcases the harsh reality of today’s Indian families that how parents put their everything for the success of their children and how they don’t care for them as they grow up.

Indian television daily soaps have time and again given us illogical scenes, which have often become a subject of trolling on social media. Today, there is a new addition to this and this time it’s from the popular Indian soap Swarna Ghar. While the show has been appreciated for its storyline, one of the scenes is being trolled on the internet.

The character played by Sangita Ghosh could be seen flunking her dupatta on her shoulder which gets caught in a stand fan placed behind her. As the dupatta gets entangled in the blades of the fan, the woman struggles to breathe while others standing around react in horror.

Another male character played by Ajay Chaudhary trIes his best to set her free. While the people around can be seen panicking as the dupatta keeps fastening around her neck, another woman rushes to switch off the fan but is unable to do it.

Instead of just turning her to untwine the dupatta, Chaudhary uses his might to tear the piece of clothing with his teeth to save the lady.

Have a look at the video here:

https://twitter.com/Johal555/status/1524402644072103936

Reacting to the video, a user wrote that he was dead laughing. Another wrote that he thought he was dumb.

https://twitter.com/tatamiic7/status/1524972493941112832

A user wrote sarcastically that the was powered by the plot.

https://twitter.com/NoxVoyager/status/1524726761916874753

Another user even questioned if it was a toothpaste ad.

https://twitter.com/kishore020d2/status/1524699073613238273

Comedian Vir Das also joined the conversation and this is what he wrote:

https://twitter.com/thevirdas/status/1524665668234354689

The Swarna Ghar serial revolves around the characters of Kanwaljeet Bedi and Swaran Bedi along with their children.

The serial showcases the harsh reality of today’s Indian families that how parents put their everything for the success of their children and how they don’t care for them as they grow up.

What do you think about the dramatic touch given to the Indian television soaps?

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​