Viral 'dancing uncle' meets Salman Khan; Comedian Kapil Sharma returns to Twitter after 2 months: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jun,08 2018 19:10:06 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Taran Adarsh shares Chinese poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Khiladi Kumar and Bhumi Pedekar's 2017 comedy with a social message condemning open defecation and encouraging construction of toilets is all set to release in theatres across China. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the official poster of the film. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opens in China on 8 June to 11,500 screens with more than 56,000 shows everyday, which might even go upto 58,000 shows.  

'Dancing uncle' Sanjeev Srivastava meets Salman Khan

Sanjeev Srivastava or 'dancing uncle' like he's popularly known has already become a celebrity overnight because of his viral dancing video. He recently met Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with his wife Anjali and two sons. The 46 year old assistant professor took to Twitter to share photos of this meeting with his fans and followers.

Comedian Kapil Sharma returns to Twitter after two month long hiatus

Kapil Sharma had been missing from social media since April but he tweeted to reconnect with his fans on 7 June. The comedian and actor had been in the centre of many controversies about alcoholism and unprofessional behaviour, followed by a Twitter meltdown where he abused a journalist.

Arjun Kapoor enjoys the London summer with Veeres aka Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Arjun Kapoor who is in London shooting for the upcoming Vipul Shah film Namaste London starring Parineeti Chopra joined the Veeres for a meal. Veere Di Wedding producer, Rhea Kapoor had also earlier shared a video of the gang through her Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchange flirty comments on Instagram  

Hi! 👋🏼 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

The Quantico actress and the American popstar have been rumoured to be dating. Jonas had posted a video of himself with a koala in Australia captioned with just 'Hi!' To which Chopra responded, "Who is cuter?"

Screenshot from Instagram. @nickjonas

Before this, Jonas had left a comment on a picture of Chopra laughing with her friends, "That smile. Despite leaving cute messages on each other's Instagram, the Chopra and Jonas are yet to confirm the status of their relationship.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 19:13 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Nick Jonas #Priyanka Chopra #Salman Khan #social media stalker's guide #SocialMediaStalkersGuide

