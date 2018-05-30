You are here:

Vir Das to star in and co-write dark comedy web series Hasmukh with director Nikkhil Advani

Comedian-actor Vir Das will be working with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on upcoming dark comedy Hasmukh.

Sameer Nair-headed Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, is backing the project.

Vir and Advani will be writing and creating an original show, read a statement to IANS.

"This is going to be insane!!! So excited! Gentlemen, let's murder this," Vir tweeted.

This is going to be insane!!! So excited! Gentlemen, let's murder this 😁 https://t.co/1lhXCwc4ZM — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 29, 2018

Praising Nair, he wrote: "It takes a killer sense of humour to greenlight this madness."

It takes a killer sense of humour to greenlight this madness 🙂 https://t.co/mf1fPT0ZdW — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 29, 2018

Apart from this show, Vir has been signed on by ABC for a new hour-long weekly dramedy FBI series Whiskey Cavalier, produced by Warner Bros. Netflix has also ordered two additional live stand-up comedy specials from Vir, the first comedian out of India to have a Netflix original special.

The Das special Abroad Understanding made its debut on the streaming platform in April 2017 and tackled nationalism, globalism, good food, and bad politics in two crosscut performances in New York and New Delhi.

According to deadline.com, the first of the two newly ordered specials will be shot in San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom on 14 July.

