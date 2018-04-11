You are here:

Vir Das on The Simpsons-Apu controversy: Why don't we look at how white female characters are treated in Bollywood?

FP Staff

Apr,11 2018 16:38:14 IST

As The Simpsons has raked up a controversy over stereotyping Indians in America's popular culture, Indian comedian Vir Das has urged people to introspect over how Bollywood stereotypes white women.

Vir Das on Conan O'Brien's show. Facebook

Vir Das on Conan O'Brien's show. Facebook

Vir, who has widely toured the US, tweeted this on Wednesday:

The Simpsons featured a South Asian character called Apu who has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show's existence.

The documentary The Problem With Apu touched upon how The Simpsons damaged the South Asian caricature.

With inputs from IANS.

(Also read — The Simpsons' Apu problem: Why show's response to racism in latest episode is disappointing)

Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 16:38 PM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 16:38 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #NowStreaming #The Problem With Apu #The Simpsons #Vir Das

also see

David Simon, creator of the acclaimed TV series The Wire, to develop a show based on Spanish civil war

David Simon, creator of the acclaimed TV series The Wire, to develop a show based on Spanish civil war

Netflix reportedly threatens to withhold films from Cannes after festival director refused to screen content from streaming giant

Netflix reportedly threatens to withhold films from Cannes after festival director refused to screen content from streaming giant

Suits creator Aaron Korsh says Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry 'jacked up Season 7's visibility'

Suits creator Aaron Korsh says Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry 'jacked up Season 7's visibility'