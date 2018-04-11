You are here:

Vir Das on The Simpsons-Apu controversy: Why don't we look at how white female characters are treated in Bollywood?

As The Simpsons has raked up a controversy over stereotyping Indians in America's popular culture, Indian comedian Vir Das has urged people to introspect over how Bollywood stereotypes white women.

Vir, who has widely toured the US, tweeted this on Wednesday:

While America takes a look at Apu and the conciousness of how Indians are portrayed in American media. Maybe we take a look at how we treat white characters, specifically female in almost every single Bollywood movie......ever? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 11, 2018

The Simpsons featured a South Asian character called Apu who has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show's existence.

The documentary The Problem With Apu touched upon how The Simpsons damaged the South Asian caricature.

Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 16:38 PM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 16:38 PM