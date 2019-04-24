Vir Das on Conan O'Brien; Kunal Nayyar shares photo of The Big Bang Theory series finale's script: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Vir Das on Conan O'Brien's late night talk show

View this post on Instagram

Tonight! Went back to Conan and did some couch time 🙂 @teamcoco Thanks for having me guys!

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas) on Apr 23, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

Comedian Vir Das visited the sets of Conan O'Brien's late night celebrity talk-show recently and shared an image from the episode. "Went back to Conan and did some couch time," added Vir. This will be the comedian's second appearance on the show.

Kunal Nayyar shares image of The Big Bang Theory finale's script

View this post on Instagram Just read the final episode... Gnite. #tbbt A post shared by Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) on Apr 24, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 glorious years, entertaining audiences across the globe. As the show comes to an end, Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj in the series, posted an image of the last episode's script.

Shraddha Kapoor wishes ABCD 2 co-star Varun Dhawan on his birthday

Shraddha Kapoor wrote a heartwarming message for her ABCD 2 co-star Varun Dhawan on the actor's 32nd birthday. "Your good vibes are too contagious and you make everyone very proud," said Shraddha.

Mark Ruffalo requests a sequel of 2004 comedy 13 Going on 30 on film's 15th anniversary

View this post on Instagram

‪Happy 15th anniversary to 13 Going On 30! Still a sweet movie after all these years. Remake? 13 Going on 51.‬ ‪Rest In Peace, Gary Winick 🙏 ‬ A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Apr 23, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

Mark Ruffalo's 2004 film, 13 Going On 30, opposite Jennifer Garner was a sweet, sensitive romcom. On the film's 15th anniversary, the actor jokingly requested another sequel, titled "13 Going on 51." The actor also paid his respects to director Gary Winick who died in 2011 owing to pneumonia following a prolonged battle with brain cancer.

Neetu Singh shares son Ranbir Kapoor's image with his female fans

Neetu Singh has always known to be a supportive mother. Singh is often seen posting images of Ranbir on social media (something which Ranbir avoids personally). The yesteryear actress posted an image of Ranbir among multiple young, female fans.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 16:48:20 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.