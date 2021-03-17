Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s Netflix directorial project The Bubble

The Bubble is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble in a hotel and attempting to finish a studio franchise film

After his stint in Whiskey Cavalier, comedian-actor Vir Das has now been roped in for a key part in Judd Apatow’s next Netflix directorial, The Bubble. Apatow, a comedy genre veteran, has stellar titles to his credit including his directorials Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Trainwreck and has also produced films and series including Girls, Anchorman, The Big Sick, Begin Again, Superbad, Pineapple Express and many others.

Das is part of a mega cast in Apatow’s directorial which he is also producing. The show boasts of a huge comedy cast including Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz.

The feature is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble inside a hotel and are attempting to finish a studio franchise film.

Confirming the news, and speaking of his excitement, Das said in a statement, “I have been shooting for this for a bit now and I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project. Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we're making something special”.

