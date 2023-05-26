Vipul Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story‘ directed by Sudipto Sen released in cinemas on May 5 and till now, has turned out to be a major money-spinner at the box-office. The film that stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, and many others, is about the brainwashing of innocent girls in Kerala who were sucked into the world of terrorism and destruction. The teaser last year created enough ripples for people to witness what the film tells and propagates.

The themes of ‘The Kerala Story’

The film also strikes a conversation about communism, and religion being the opium of the people. We have theories by Karl Marx and questioning of the Ramayana. It’s interesting these terror groups chose Kerala as their state of their operandi. Considering it has the highest literacy rate in India, for them to convincingly brainwash as many as 32,000 girls is appalling. Some of the talks about Jehad and Kurbaani are now done-to-death, but what catches your eye is how even in 2023, these conflicts and conversations continue to exist. I guess the targets were chosen based on their naïveté, more the gullibility, easier the scapegoating.

Vipul Shah on the film

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the filmmaker spoke about what inspired him to make a film on the brainwashing of as many as 32,000 girls in Kerala and the criticism that has come its way. He said, “The criticism was expected. We did expect difficulties, troubles, criticism. We did not think that the criticism would be on this level because we have made a film that talks about saving the daughters, about exposing the terror network. We thought people would actually applaud the fact that we are trying to expose the terror network. Barring few people who are going to criticize it because the film is going to shut their shop, the mainstream political parties have taken a stand with the terrorists. That to me is very very shocking. Some of the press, some of the media, has decided to stand with the terrorists, and they want to discredit the film.”

Box-Office

The Kerala Story has already beaten Bollywood biggies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa. It currently holds the second position in the list of 2023 Bollywood highest-grossers after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The film has already emerged the biggest hit of lead actress Adah Sharma. The total collections of the film stand at Rs 213.47 crore.

