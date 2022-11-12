Vipul Shah on leading 10 members team for the National Awards: Watching 66 films in a short span of time was challenging
Vipul Shah is all set to bring The Kerela Story in theatres along with an untitled film on bank robbery.
The 68th National Film Awards were finally announced on Friday in the capital and the 10 jury members team headed by filmmaker Vipul Shah took the final call. Vipul Amrutlal Shah
and his team altogether saw a total sum of 66 films in a short period. Despite several challenges coming along the way, the jury has done a spectacular job in choosing the deserving films.
Talking about his experience, Vipul Amrutlal Shah says “Being the chairman of the national award jury was an honour. It was for the Covid-affected year 2020, where-in most of the films could not go ahead with the shoot and release so I was skeptical that there may not be enough quality films, but to our surprise there were many amazing films and deliberating on those films was a great honour. We have done our best, with full honesty and commitment. Watching 66 films in a short span of time was challenging and the entire jury was completely committed to the task and they have done a great job so my congratulations to all of them.”
Heart breaking and gut wrenching stories of 32000 females in Kerala!#ComingSoon#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @adah_sharma @Aashin_A_Shah#SunshinePictures #TheKeralaStory #UpcomingMovie #TrueStory #AdahSharma pic.twitter.com/M6oROuGGSu
— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) November 3, 2022
Meanwhile, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is all set to continue his Commando franchise on OTT. After the success of HUMAN on Disney+ Hotstar, this incredible continuation of the Commando franchise in a Web series format sounds like a win-win for the platform and the producer both. Vipul Shah is all set to bring The Kerela Story in theatres along with an untitled film on bank robbery.
Here are the names of winners of 68th National Film Awards
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji
Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum among many others.
