Vipul Shah announces a line-up of multiple features, including his entry into digital space with two web-series

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has announced a line-up of new projects, including his foray into digital world. Vipul's slate of forthcoming projects include five feature films, his next directorial venture and two web series, to be helmed by different directors. These projects will be bankrolled under Shah’s banner Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.

Of the two web-series, one will be set in 19th century, based on the iconic Gujarati writer, Harkisan Mehta's story of the notorious thug, Amir Ali. The other series will be created by Mozez Singh, writer-producer of Zubaan (2016), and revolve around the growing human drug testing menace.

The studio will back the diverse directorial features of filmmakers Sankalp Reddy, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Deven Bhojani and Aditya Datt. While Reddy’s film is centered on a conspiracy theory around India’s pre-independence period, Chauhan will helm an action thriller. Bhojani’s film will be an heartwarming story about a man and a dog. Meanwhile, Table No. 21 fame director Datt has wrapped up Commando 3 shoot in London and Mumbai.

Vipul who is excited to undertake these projects said, "These films have diverse stories and are made by talented filmmakers who have such unique voices. I am really excited to back these projects."

In addition to these new projects, Vipul will soon begin working on his next directorial project after Namaste England. "All my films have tackled diverse genres. With my new film, I am yet again working in a genre I haven’t explored before. I am really kicked about it and cannot wait to start working on it," Shah revealed in a statement.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 16:39:48 IST

