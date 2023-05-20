The recently released ‘The Kerala Story’ , directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah doesn’t seem to slow down in both its impact and box office numbers. Made on a small budget, The Kerala Story is minting an exponential collection and is recovering the biggest ROI ever, with today crosses 175 crore mark. The film has left a strong impression on the audience with its thought-provoking plot that spotlights the sensitive issue of ISIS recruitment from Kerala.

With the film performing beyond expectations, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ becomes the second biggest grosser of the year after Pathaan. Not only has the film left an indelible impact on the hearts of the audience, but it is also doing incredibly well by the day as numbers seem to only get better.

The Kerala Story is not about to slow down any time soon. It is still on the rise, culminating in record-breaking box office results. The Kerala Story’s box office numbers have outperformed themselves in the second week.

While the film was initially exclusively distributed in India, the sudden surge in global interest prompted international distributors to approach the filmmakers for further prints. Eventually, ‘The Kerala Story’ swept over the world, and the audience was captivated by its moving plot. Currently, the makers have also initiated Bharat Yatra and are successfully taking ‘The Kerala Story’ story to all the corners of the country.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.