Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial Namastey London completes 16 years

Vipul Amrutlal Shah treated the audience with a power-packed entertainer, Namastey London. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the film is one of the classics of Bollywood that celebrated the spirit of love and diversity. Released in 2007, the film has completed 16 years today and we just can’t forget how it entertained us and has still made a place in our favorite list.

Came from the house of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namastey London is one of the few pathbreaking movies that showed a love story from a different perspective and garnered immense love from all across. Be it friendship, love, music, comedy, or any emotion the film celebrated everything to the fullest and touched the hearts of millions. As the filmmakers introduced the audience to the evergreen chemistry of Akshay and Katrina, it was also well-studded with superhit blockbuster songs that are still ruling the hearts of the masses.

Moreover, the film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel, and Clive Standen in supporting roles, which were adding their extra charm to the film. While the film received amazing reviews from the critics it was also a box-office success.

Film Trade expert Taran Adarsh says:” Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namastey London redefined the statement of love stories on the screen. It was one of the finest films that introduced a different kind of love story that changed a lot, in terms of the way love stories were perceived in those times. In fact today as well, the new generation has enjoyed film whenever it airs on television. Music and songs play special role for any lovestory and this movie has amazing lovely songs.”

