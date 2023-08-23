Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Commando OTT‘ starring Prem Parija and Adah Sharma has amassed 10 million views across streaming platform.

Recently released, the series has captured the hearts of viewers, leaving them on the edge of their seats with its thrilling narrative. Riding the wave of excitement, the viewership during its premiere weekend soared to an impressive 3.4 million. The momentum continued to build as the following weekend witnessed a remarkable surge of 25 percent, propelling the viewership to an astounding 10 million.

Adah on the action in Commando OTT

The action is different and that’s how things should be. Even if it’s a franchise, the action should be more creative and unique. All the action enthusiasts will be very excited. We had International opponents and when you have opponents that are so strong, you have to work doubly hard to look like we are matching them. I enjoyed training in action.

Prem on the awareness and preparation of an actor today

They are a lot more aware today, yes, but nothing prepares you for this man, it’s a different monster. It’s a dream-like world, I had this dream when I was 11 years old and sitting in a modest household in Odisha. This is very aspirational. Nothing can prepare you for the amount of work you have to put in; because we are outsiders, we have to be prepared with everything at all time. I was lucky I was this much prepared, apart from that, even though the film industry does look like a glamourous place but the work that actors put in, 300 people put in, nothing can prepare you for that. It’s fun but it’s also tough.