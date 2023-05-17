At the press conference of The Kerala Story, creative director and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah spoke about the success of the film and said, “It has been a very special film and a very special journey. Many called it a propaganda film but the audiences gave an answer to those people. The way the audiences appreciated the film, liked it, showered their love, they responded to all the criticism.”

The filmmaker added, “Our commitment is to the victims whose lives were destroyed. We are starting an initiative. Over a crore people have seen the film in 11 days, but our country’s population is over 120 crore. This isn’t just about Kerala but something that’s happening in the whole India, we need to become the voice of these victims.”

Vipul Shah talks about the success of #TheKeralaStory, how it was declared as a propaganda film, and how the audiences have made it a success.#TheKeralaStoryAsksDaughters #TheKeralaStoryAsksDaughters pic.twitter.com/mCzwu42yah — Firstpost (@firstpost) May 17, 2023

The Kerala Story by filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been released and the audience is liking every bit of the film. The audience is intrigued, gripped, and interested to watch and rewatch the thought-provoking film. ‘The Kerala Story’ tackles the sensitive issue of ISIS recruitment from Kerala, thousands of girls brainwashed and that racket is exposed in the film with the testimonial stories of 3 girls shown as examples. With the topic holding onto its significance and with Vipul Shah’s maestro as a filmmaker, the word of mouth for the film is strong and is fearlessly picking up worldwide.

The Kerala Story is based on the true life stories of girls who were abducted, manipulated, and deserted from their real lives. The film delves into the life stories of a converted religion woman and her ordeal of how she once wanted to become a nurse but was brainwashed and manipulated by religious vanguards, turned into an ISIS terrorist, and sent on her way to Syria. While these girls dreamt of better lives, their fate wrote a horrendous saga for them. Sadly, as a result, their family members and society hesitate in taking them back resulting in shocking metamorphoses in these girls’ lives. Some turn into suicide bombers or sex slaves, while some still have no clue how to move ahead with this surging shift in life.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film film co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

