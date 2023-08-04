Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has appointed Jacky Chan’s stunt choreographer Andy Long for ‘Commando OTT‘. The action sequences are choreographed by Andy Long, from Germany, who has worked with and choreographed Jacky Chan in the film Chinese Zodiac. Andy Long has also worked for Inception (2010), In Bruges (2008) and The Constant Gardener (2005) amongst many more.

Adah Sharma and debutant Prem Parrijaa are gearing up for Commando but this time, it’s made as a series that will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 11. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the duo spoke about the challenges of doing action under some overwhelming circumstances, and Sharma also opened up on the success of The Kerala Story and speaking on the violence in Manipur.

Prem on the response to the teaser