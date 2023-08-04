Vipul Amrutlal Shah appoints Jacky Chan's stunt choreographer Andy Long for 'Commando OTT'
The action sequences are choreographed by Andy Long, from Germany, who has worked with and choreographed Jacky Chan in the film Chinese Zodiac. Andy Long has also worked for Inception (2010), In Bruges (2008) and The Constant Gardener (2005) amongst many more
Adah Sharma and debutant Prem Parrijaa are gearing up for Commando but this time, it’s made as a series that will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 11. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the duo spoke about the challenges of doing action under some overwhelming circumstances, and Sharma also opened up on the success of The Kerala Story and speaking on the violence in Manipur.
Prem on the response to the teaser
People from the industry and outside are liking the action and they are saying it’s looking fast and raw. I’m lucky to make my debut with this, I’m not from the industry, I have no connections at all. This was complete audition work with luck shining on me.
Adah on the action
The action is different and that’s how things should be. Even if it’s a franchise, the action should be more creative and unique. All the action enthusiasts will be very excited. We had International opponents and when you have opponents that are so strong, you have to work doubly hard to look like we are matching them. I enjoyed training in action.