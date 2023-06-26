Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen are joining hands with for a film named Bastar. The makers announced their second collaboration after The Kerala Story with an announcement poster in which we can see that amidst the peaceful environment, the title of the film is seen painted with the color of blood red.

The announcement poster looks promising and it manages to generate curiosity in us which leaves us wanting more for the film. While nothing much has been revealed about the film, Shah’s upcoming film is said to be another shocker and eye-opener film that is said to be inspired by another true incident. As we can read in the title announcement poster which says “Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm”

Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah#SunshinePictures pic.twitter.com/3qQVxKpCcG — Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) June 26, 2023

Bastar is being developed and produced by Sunshine pictures pvt ltd in association with Last monk media. While the film is slated to release on 5th April 2024, we are yet to know the cast of the film.

The Kerala Story is currently the second-highest Bollywood grosser of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and is one of the most profitable films in the history of the Indian film industry.

The film enjoyed phenomenal trending in the domestic market and is expected to continue its magical run in the coming due to the absence of Bollywood biggies at the box office.

