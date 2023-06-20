After being applauded for his stellar performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, seasoned actor Vipin Sharma will now be seen in a negative role in Prime Video’s upcoming comedy drama Tiku Weds Sheru. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastava and produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer is scheduled to release on June 23. With this film, Vipin Sharma will be seen moving from the intensity of a biographical courtroom drama to a light-hearted entertaining comedy drama.

Talking about his camaraderie with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vipin Sharma shared, “I first worked with Nawaz in Kick! Both of us thoroughly enjoyed it. Our tuning is such that we both freely improvise. I remember during one of the scenes Sajid Nadiadwala sir complimented us by saying ‘what you guys are improvising cannot be written.”

Sharing more about his role in the film Tiku Weds Sheru, Vipin Sharma said, “I play Shahid bhai who is the negative lead. He is a fixer between politicians and business sharks. I always try to mould myself into the style of the script. Tiku Weds Sheru is a bittersweet tale with funny nuances; so despite being a negative lead in the film, I kept a tinge of humour in it.”

Tiku Weds Sheru is a heartwarming narrative about two eccentric, starry-eyed people who desire to make it big in Bollywood. It chronicles their journey through all the worldly chaos and challenges. Will their relationship survive the odds thrown at them? The film will be available on Prime Video starting June 23.

Vipin Sharma is currently basking in the glory of Bandaa’s success that’s steaming on Zee5 currently and also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. It’s based on true events and in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Sharma spoke about the response he has received so far, playing a lawyer again after Shahid, and the cult of Taare Zameen Par.

On the response to Bandaa and his performance

I’ve been getting a lot of messages from friends and filmmakers, and the fraternity. Overall, it has been a great response that makes me very very happy. Personally also I have been getting a lot of compliments and it’s always inspiring to get compliments for your work.

On his upcoming projects

Two very brilliant films are coming out, one with Dev Patel called Monkey Man that should be coming out by the end of this year. I have a role in that film that will completely shock people, I’m waiting for that to come out. Next film is with Tarsen Sen, who’s also from Punjab and working in Hollywood for many many years. I have a film called Haddi with Nawaz, and then a couple of web series. So an exciting slate in the next 5-6 months.

