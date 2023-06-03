Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Bandaa that streamed on Zee5. It has been praised by critics and viewers and owning to the response it received, the makers decided to release it in selected cinemas. Talking about the same, actor Vipin Sharma was quoted saying, “It’s the first movie moving from OTT to the theatres, which is quite exciting.”

He added, “ Watching something on the big screen definitely has a different impact. The larger than life image on screen, connects to the audience on a deeper level. I’m very glad that Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is actually going on the big screen. It’s going to reach more people and touch many lives. Once the audience watches the film in the theatres, it will stay with them, and even after it is no longer on the big screen, people will talk about how it can be viewed on the streaming service because that’s the impact it will leave on the audience.”

Also, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Manoj Bajpayee and the director of Bandaa (which streamed on Zee5 from May 23) Apoorv Singh Karki spoke about their maiden collaboration, and Bajpayee dissected some of his most accomplished works as an actor yet- Satya, Kaun, Aks, and Raajneeti.

Manoj Bajpayee on his definition of a hero

Earlier, the heroes used to be of a certain color, certain height, certain hairstyle, and certain swag; they used to romance the heroines and beat up the bad guys. Today, a hero is the protagonist, things have changed, a protagonist is someone who’s driving the story. In Bandaa, the protagonist is a very ordinary man, there’s no stereotypical heroism about him. He has a small car and a scooter, he’s a small-town lawyer who has a son and an aging mother. Here, he takes up a case, a cause, and fights for a minor and take it till the end. He’s fighting inside and even outside the court. Today, heroes have changed completely.

With added inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.