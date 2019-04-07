Viola Davis to reprise role as Task Force X leader Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad reboot

Viola Davis will return as Task Force X leader Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad reboot, director James Gunn has revealed.

According to DigitalSpy, the Oscar winner is returning to the franchise along with original film characters - Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

Gunn has also decided that Idris Elba will not be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot like they originally planned.

The filmmaker, known for Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has chosen to give Elba a new character in the movie to allow Smith the opportunity to eventually return as Deadshot in the future. Smith played the part in David Ayer's 2016 film alongside Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman as Col Rick Flag, Jai Courtney and Cara Delevingne as Enchantress. Suicide Squad became a massive box office sensation in 2016 and grossed $746 million worldwide, despite poor reviews from critics.

Production is slated to start in Atlanta in September, as the studio finalised the sequel’s release date to be 6 August, 2021. The release date is still quite far and the details on who else will be joining Elba is expected to be revealed in time.

Warner Bros did not comment directly. The film is slated to be released on 6 August, 2021.

(With inputs from press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 15:10:52 IST

