Vinod Thakur, of Nach Baliye fame, hospitalised in Mumbai after collapsing due to dehydration

Vinod Thakur, the wheel chair bound dancer best known for capturing audiences hearts with Nach Baliye Season 6 and India’s Got Talent has been admitted to ICU in a serious condition, The Times Of India reports.

Vinod collapsed near Malad on his way to the Gateway of India during the early hours of Sunday morning. He was rushed to the Raksha Hospital at Malad and is currently in their ICU facility, as reported by Spotboye.com.

Vinod was on a traveling tour since 18 March and was making his way from India Gate in Delhi on his wheelchair and was scheduled to arrive at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on 30 April. He had covered almost 1500 kilometers in a span of 40 days. The unfortunate news of his collapse is being attributed to severe dehydration, low BP, irregular heartbeat and other medical issues due the strain as reported by Times Of India.

Thakur who shot to fame with his spirited performances on Nach Baliye 6 is also a stunt master and plays wheelchair cricket. He was attempting to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records in association with Putnan Foundation of Mumbai for the longest wheelchair journey. However, the unfortunate incident and deteriorating health has now stopped his progress, with everyone involved hoping for a quick recovery.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 18:11 PM