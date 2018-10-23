Vinod Kapri's social thriller Pihu, featuring Myra Vishwakarma, will now release on 16 November

Director Vinod Kapri's Pihu had been pushed to 16 November. The feature, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Entertainment, was initially slated to release on 28 September.

The narrative of Pihu is of a child who is left alone to wander about in an empty house. The makers will also unveil a new trailer on Wednesday. Pihu had opened the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa in 2017. Following the festival, the film was immediately picked up by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur's banners.

Talking to Firstpost about the film, Kapri had mentioned the importance of making films on issues which he personally felt passionate about. "Pihu is a story of my life because I have had some bitter marital relationships," Kapri added. He was convinced of the fact that marital issues always cause harm to the child. Always wanting to give the concept a 'new treatment', Kapri was initially unsure of communicating the idea to his audiences. He knew that he wanted to narrate the story through the child's point of view.

The filming process involved in Pihu was meticulous and time consuming. Kapri had rented out a flat where the entire cast and crew shifted, to live before the shooting for the film began.

Pihu features Myra Vishwakarma and Prernaa Sharma.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 14:08 PM