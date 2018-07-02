Vinod Kambli, wife Andrea file police complaint against Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari's father after violent argument

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea recently got into a tussle with a 59-year-old man, later identified as singer Ankit Tiwari's father. The couple was at the gaming zone in Inorbit Mall when Andrea allegedly starting hitting and scratching Rajendra Tiwari, accusing him of having touched her inappropriately, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

According to the Kamblis' version of events, Rajendra deliberately brushed his hand against Andrea at the mall after which an argument broke out between them.

The couple later moved to the food court when Ankit along with his father and brother Ankur walked up to them. They then allegedly tried to intimidate Andrea and attack her. Kambli told the publication that when he tried to come between the men and his wife, they told him that he has no idea who they are.

Ankit has refuted the allegations saying, "My father, a retired bank employee, had accompanied my daughter to the Game Zone. My father told me he spotted Vinod Kambli there, and as he was walking past a woman, he blacked out. My father was disoriented after the attack. He couldn’t believe he had been punched, and that a woman was screaming, accusing him of brushing his hand against her."

While Kambli and his wife have filed a complaint with the police, the Tiwaris have also reportedly registered an FIR against them.

