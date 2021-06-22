Vineet Kumar Singh resumes shooting for producer Manish Mundra's directorial debut Siya
The shoot of Siya had come to a halt due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April.
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has started working on producer Manish Mundra's directorial debut Siya, weeks after Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart production activities with COVID-19 protocols in place.
The Mukkabaaz actor, who tested positive for COVID-19 in April, had started filming for the movie in March in Uttar Pradesh.
Singh, 36, shared a photograph from the sets of the film on Twitter.
Here is the update
Back to work ❤️#Siya directed by @ManMundra pic.twitter.com/J0sZrvaLFA
— Vineet Kumar Singh (@vineetkumar_s) June 21, 2021
The social drama marks the third collaboration between Singh and Mundra, best known for backing critically-acclaimed movie such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Kadvi Hawa and Newton.
The two have previously worked together on movies Aadhaar and award-winning film Tryst With Destiny. Both the films are yet to release in India.
