Vineet Kumar Singh recently spoke about the response to his film ‘Siya‘ and why it didn’t reach a larger audience. He said, “Whoever has watched Siya has appreciated the film. We have got great reviews and recognition in film festivals. Now to answer your question why Siya did not reach as many viewers as it should have during its theatrical release last year, viewership of a movie in box office mostly depends on how grand and big the film’s release has been planned as. And these factors are not in my hands. But I am happy that now Siya is releasing digitally and I’m sure it will reach a larger audience and viewers will watch it.”

When asked about its OTT premiere, he revealed, “Siya is releasing on Zee5 on June 16 and I am certain that a much bigger audience will now watch it on OTT compared to the number of viewers Siya got during its theatrical release. Just a couple of days back, another show of mine – Rangbaaz, Darr Ki Raajneeti, was released on Zee5 and I have experienced overwhelming love and support from a significant number of viewers. Now that Siya is releasing on Zee5, it will also receive the audience’s love, such is its content. In fact, when Siya was released in the theatres, a lot of people were unhappy as it wasn’t released in their respective cities. Now, all of them can watch it on OTT. I would eagerly wait for their reviews.”

