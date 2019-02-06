Vindu Dara Singh launches comic book based on life of his father, wrestler-actor Dara Singh

Film and television actor Vindu Dara Singh released a comic book based on his father, wrestler and actor, Dara Singh on 5 February. Graphic artist George Emmanual along with Calib and Mahrukh Mirza have created the comic, news agency Indo Asian News Service (IANS) had previously reported.

Titled The Epic Journey of the Great Dara Singh, the comic, according to the author, will "inspire us by using their unique powers to make our world a better place", reports Times of India.

According to IANS, the biographical comic will focus on lesser known facts about the wrestler like his childhood years and his first stint with pehelwani (wrestling). "This is the story of overcoming challenges with valour and integrity, proving those who doubted him wrong and offering a helping hand to those in need. This is the story of ‘Dara Singh'. What makes the story so inspiring is legendary Dara Singh's courageous and powerful choices in his life," the author also said.

