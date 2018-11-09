Vinaya Vidheya Rama teaser: Ram Charan's machismo is on display in Boyapati Sreenu's drama

The much-awaited teaser of Ram Charan’s latest action drama, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, was unveiled on 9 November, just couple of days after the makers announced the film’s title. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film also stars Kiara Advani in a lead role, along with Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist.

The teaser depicts Ram Charan as a righteous young man, who is equally fierce and brave even in the face of great adversity. The actor is named Ram Konidela in the film, and although Sreenu hasn’t spilled any beans about the film, the teaser leaves plenty of hints about a tussle between Ram Charan and Vivek Oberoi. Interestingly, Aryan Rajesh and Prashanth, popular Tamil actor best known for his work in Shankar’s Jeans, are playing supporting characters, which is a first for them in Telugu cinema.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is the first film to have Ram Charan and Boyapati Sreenu collaborate with each other. The duo had been planning to work together for a while, and given their penchant for action dramas, it was also one of most eagerly awaited combos in recent times. Boyapati Sreenu, in particular, has been pushing the bar in terms of showcasing machismo on screen through adrenaline-pumping action moments in his films. And fans of Ram Charan have been waiting with bated breath to see what he has done with a star like Ram Charan in this film. Needless to say, if the teaser is any indication of the things to come, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has plenty of masala entertainment and action to cater to the masses.

For Ram Charan, a lot has changed since he earned rave reviews for his performance in Rangasthalam. And many believe that Vinaya Vidheya Rama could prove how much his star power has increased in the past few months. So far, details about the film have been kept under wraps. Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music, and DVV Danayya has produced the film. A huge part of the film has been wrapped up and the post-production has already begun.

With the film slated for release during Sankranthi, 2019, the buzz surrounding the film is only going to increase in the next few weeks.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2018 13:28 PM