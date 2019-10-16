Vinay Pathak to star in maiden Hotstar Specials movie; Chhappad Phaad Ke to premiere on 18 October

Vinay Pathak will next be seen in Hotstar Specials film Chhappad Phaad Ke, which will start streaming on the platform from 18 October. Also starring Ayesha Raza, Siddharth Menon, and Sheetal Thakur, the movie has been directed by Sameer Hemant Joshi.

With Chhappad Phaad Ke, Vinay will make his foray into the digital space. Speaking about the film releasing on Hostar, Vinay says in a statement, “It’s a great time for filmmakers and actors alike, given the increasing demand for newer content. There is a new brand of cinema that is moving beyond the typical multiplex setting and directly into the homes of millions of people – and that excites me. Hotstar Specials movie Chhappad Phaad Ke explores the intrinsic relationship of morals and money in the life of a middle-class family – it is a story that will find resonance with audiences across the country.”

Chhappad Phaad Ke revolves around the Gupchup family, a living template of Indian middle-class household living in Pune. Everything about their life was ordinary, until the extraordinary day when they discover a bag full of unclaimed money. Locked in a bag and hidden behind layers of clothes, this unused stash of money manages to emanate its vicious tentacles to engulf and tear the basic fabric of this everyday family. Vinay essays the role of Sharad Gupchup, while Ayesha will be seen as Vaishali Gupchup. It also features Siddharth Menon and Sheetal Thakur, who play the children of the Gupchups.

Vinay earlier said he signed the film because its themes resonated with him. "The film spoke to me on the critical themes it addresses in today's times: of finding your moral compass in a consumerist world. It's a funny, sensitive and engaging story, and I am really excited to be a part of this Yoodlee project," Vinay said in April.

Saregama India's production house Yoodlee Films, the banner which is bankrolling Chhappad Phaad Ke, wrapped up the shoot of the film in Pune in April.

