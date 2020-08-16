Vin Diesel's Bloodshot, affected by coronavirus outbreak in March upon release, returning to US theatres

In Bloodshot, Vin Diesel essays the role of a Marine who was killed in action, only to be brought back to life with superpowers by an organisation that wants to use him as a weapon.

Vin Diesel's Bloodshot will be hitting the screens once again as the theatres in the US prepare to reopen from next week.

Prominent theatre chain AMC has announced that the film, which had to stop its theatrical run in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be back in its cinema houses on 20 August.

Here is AMC's announcement

BLOODSHOT released March 13th and had a 4-day theatrical run, so we're bringing it back! See @Bloodshot starring @VinDiesel on the big screen starting 8/20 and earn double points! Get tickets now: https://t.co/JHGJVQyHAP pic.twitter.com/6ghB1hVxuK — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 14, 2020

However, it is not clear how many theatres will actually be open by the time Bloodshot re-releases. Many states in the US are still in lockdown.

Directed by David SF Wilson, the superhero film was adapted from the Valiant Comics title of the same name.

After the film's theatrical run was hampered by the pandemic, Sony had decided to make the film available digitally on-demand.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)