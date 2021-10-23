Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle; video tugs at heartstrings worlwide

As Meadow’s father was not there to ring in her special day by her side, Vin Diesel, her godfather, walked her down the aisle

As a heart-warming gesture, Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel walked late actor Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker down the aisle on her wedding day. The 22-year-old model married her fiancé, actor Louis Thornton-Allan today, 23 October in a ceremony that took place in the Dominican Republic.

As Meadow’s father was not there to ring in her special day by her side, Vin Diesel, her godfather, walked her down the aisle. This special moment is leaving fans teary-eyed as they remember Paul Walker who would have been a proud dad on this special occasion. Many also get emotional on seeing Vin taking on Paul's role at the wedding.

For the uninitiated, Paul Walker died after he was involved in an accident in the year 2013. Paul was 40 years old at the time and Meadow was just 15. He had also starred in the first six of the nine Fast And Furious movies so far.

Taking to her social media account, the model shared the news by posting videos and images from the nuptials. In one of the videos, the F9 actor can be seen greeting the Meadow, Allan as well as his family as they arrive at the venue. While sharing photos of the XXX actor (especially where he walked her down the aisle) she wrote “ayooooo” in the caption.

Meadow also posted a video captioned "we're married".

Further in the video, Meadow is also captured walking around in her bridal gown and enjoying a car ride. The video shows a few sweet moments featuring Vin's daughters and actor Jordana Brewster, who played Mia Toretto in Fast & Furious.

Vin Diesel and Meadow share a special bond and fans admire them for their adorable relationship. In several interviews, the actor has revealed that she is always the first person to wish him on Father’s Day.

On her special day, Meadow wore a Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress that was made in silk cady, a halter neck, backless design anchored by a simple strap with a pure hourglass shape that had a minimal train to it.

