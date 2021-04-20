Vin Diesel to star in, co-produce film adaptation of Mattel's arcade boxing game Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, starring Vin Diesel, will delve into a father-son relationship that grows stronger when they find an advanced war machine

Vin Diesel will star in the film adaptation of Mattel’s arcade boxing game Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots. He will co-produce the the adventure-thriller in collaboration with Universal Studios.

The actor has earlier worked with Universal Studios in the Fast and Furious and Chronicles of Riddick series.

The adaptation is written by Ryan Engle who had earlier directed Rampage (2018), The Commuter (2018), Non Stop (2014) among others.

The film will delve into a father-son relationship that grows stronger when they find an advanced war machine. While Diesel plays the father’s part, no one has been cast for the role of his son yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"To take the classic Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, franchise-making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting," said Diesel in a statement, reports Variety.

Mattel Films is working on a number of movie adaptations currently. It is producing Wishbone which is based on the 90s TV show along with Warner Bros. Another project in production is Barbie which will star Margot Robbie. It is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. The toy company is making a heist comedy Uno based on the card game led by rapper Lil Yachty. Their live-action film Barney will star Daniel Kaluuya.

Meanwhile, Diesel will return as Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious 9 alongside Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.