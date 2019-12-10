Vin Diesel to executive produce Fast & Furious animation series Spy Racers on Netflix, featuring his daughter Similce

The Fast & Furious franchise is soon getting a spin-off animation series called Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. Executive produced by Vin Diesel, the Dreamworks and Netflix original series features Diesel's daughter Similce, who has lent her voice to the show in her debut venture as an actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers follows a group of teenagers, led by Dominic Toretto’s cousin Tony Toretto, who are recruited by a secret government agency to infiltrate a notorious racing gang. Along with Similce, the series also features Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) as Tony Toretto, while his group comprises Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter), Charlet Chung (Overwatch), and Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin). Manish Dayal (The Resident) and Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) will essay the villains Shashi Dhar and Layla Gray respectively. Similce has lent her voice to Sissy Benson, the sister of a member in Tony's group.

Neal H Moritz, Chris Morgan, Tim Hedrick, and Bret Haaland are also executive producing the series. Describing how the animation series will be different from the movies, Hedrick tells The Hollywood Reporter, "This is a chance for kids to experience Fast & Furious is a safe way because they’re not necessarily going to go to the movie if they’re R-Rated, but this is a lot like it. Only it’s safe."

Check out the trailer of the show here

New trailer for Dreamworks Animation's "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers," premiering December 26 on Netflix. https://t.co/Q0JrkXAXUB — cartoonbrew.com (@cartoonbrew) December 5, 2019

Vin Diesel attended the premiere of the series with his daughter on 7 December.

Check out some pictures and videos from the event here

Vin Diesel supports his daughter Similce Diesel at the L.A. premiere of new @Netflix animated series “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" pic.twitter.com/rJGNEoMXOm — ET Canada (@ETCanada) December 8, 2019

Spy Racers starts streaming on Netflix on 26 December, whereas the ninth film in the Fast & Furious saga hits theaters on 22 May, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 11:56:57 IST