Village Rockstars: Adil Hussain urges govt to grant Rs 5 cr for promotion of Rima Das' Oscar-contender

Indo-Asian News Service

Sep,24 2018 13:27:01 IST

Noted Assamese actor Adil Hussain has urged the government to release Rs 5 crore for the promotion of Rima Das' Assamese film Village Rockstars ahead of the Oscars, where it will represent India in the Best Foreign Language film category.

Still from Rima Das' Village Rockstars

A still from Rima Das' Village Rockstars

On 22 September, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the independent film as the chosen one to vie with movies from several other countries to make the cut as a nominee in the highly competitive Academy Awards category.

FFI's selection committee chairman SV Rajendra Singh Babu, a veteran film producer, said there is an acute lack of funds to carry out the required promotional processes effectively, which is why many Indian movies haven't made it to the final round, barring three — Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001).

Adil was "flummoxed" with the statement.

Adil drew the attention of the Assam government, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his office and of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to the matter, hoping they "will immediately release Rs 5 crore for the promotion of Village Rockstars, since all other countries have already started their campaigns in the US". Adil's tweets got other celebrities tweeting about the issue too.

  On Adil's plea to the government, another user commented that the taxpayers' money should not be used for Oscars. "Is it some kind of national service? Why should we care about an American award? Why can't film industry fund these expenses?" the user questioned, to which the actor replied:

Set in Das' own village of Chhaygaon in Assam, Village Rockstars is the story of "poor but amazing children" who live a fun-filled life. The film also won the Best Feature film Award at the 65th National Film Awards. As for Das, she is hoping for the best as far as funds are concerned to put her film on the Oscars map.

"Village Rockstars is a film about dreams and hope. It has transcended so many barriers right from the time of its inception and I am hopeful this time too it will."

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 13:27 PM

