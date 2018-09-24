Village Rockstars: Adil Hussain urges govt to grant Rs 5 cr for promotion of Rima Das' Oscar-contender

Noted Assamese actor Adil Hussain has urged the government to release Rs 5 crore for the promotion of Rima Das' Assamese film Village Rockstars ahead of the Oscars, where it will represent India in the Best Foreign Language film category.

On 22 September, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the independent film as the chosen one to vie with movies from several other countries to make the cut as a nominee in the highly competitive Academy Awards category.

FFI's selection committee chairman SV Rajendra Singh Babu, a veteran film producer, said there is an acute lack of funds to carry out the required promotional processes effectively, which is why many Indian movies haven't made it to the final round, barring three — Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001).

Adil was "flummoxed" with the statement.

I am so Flummoxed reading this! The governments have so much money to promote themselves putting posters all across! 👉 After selecting Village Rockstars, jury says there’s acute lack of funds to promote film at Oscars | The Indian Express https://t.co/czyTcxlmzy — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) September 23, 2018

Adil drew the attention of the Assam government, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his office and of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to the matter, hoping they "will immediately release Rs 5 crore for the promotion of Village Rockstars, since all other countries have already started their campaigns in the US". Adil's tweets got other celebrities tweeting about the issue too.

Absolutely yaar... For the smallest achievement they have big funds but for this... "Acute lack of funds"... Eventually it will come down to filmmaker asking for favours or donations...Sad...Very sad... https://t.co/5CRN8ckkiH — Annup Sonii (@soniiannup) September 23, 2018

Why don't we from the film fraternity join hands and create a fundraiser for our Oscar entry? Let's not depend on the Govt. It is important that we support this gem of a film onwards to the Oscars. @rimadasFilm https://t.co/Mbc15ejLFB — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 23, 2018

On Adil's plea to the government, another user commented that the taxpayers' money should not be used for Oscars. "Is it some kind of national service? Why should we care about an American award? Why can't film industry fund these expenses?" the user questioned, to which the actor replied:

Govt can Use Taxpayers money to promote India's image as a supporter of High Quality art. That's what all Civilised Governments Do! #VillageRockstars is an Independent film. Its not a mainstream run-of-the-mill film. Govts responsibility is to support fine art of any Discipline. https://t.co/tCExcao6GA — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) September 23, 2018

Set in Das' own village of Chhaygaon in Assam, Village Rockstars is the story of "poor but amazing children" who live a fun-filled life. The film also won the Best Feature film Award at the 65th National Film Awards. As for Das, she is hoping for the best as far as funds are concerned to put her film on the Oscars map.

"Village Rockstars is a film about dreams and hope. It has transcended so many barriers right from the time of its inception and I am hopeful this time too it will."

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 13:27 PM