Vikrant Massey to headline Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller Forensic

Vikarant Massey described Forensic as an 'intelligent film' which keeps viewers hooked.

Actor Vikrant Massey is set to headline the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Forensic.

The thriller will feature the Mirzapur actor playing a meticulous forensic officer, portrayed by Tovino Thomas in the original, which released earlier this year.

The remake is a part of Mini Flims' Mansi Bagla's acquisition of three super hit South Indian features.

Massey described Forensic as an "intelligent film" which keeps viewers hooked.

"At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer. I am really looking forward to collaborating with Mini Films and I am glad to be leading the Hindi remake," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the film chronicled the story of a forensic officer trying to crack the case of a psychotic murderer on a killing spree.

Bagla said Massey is the perfect casting choice to headline Forensic.

"In Hindi Films, we have always seen cop movies but have not seen a movie on a forensic officer who plays a vital role in solving any crime drama. Vikrant is a perfect fit for this role and I'm so glad to have him on board," Bagla added.

Further details about the film have been kept under wraps.