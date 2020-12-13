Vikrant Massey to headline Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller Forensic
Vikarant Massey described Forensic as an 'intelligent film' which keeps viewers hooked.
Actor Vikrant Massey is set to headline the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Forensic.
The thriller will feature the Mirzapur actor playing a meticulous forensic officer, portrayed by Tovino Thomas in the original, which released earlier this year.
The remake is a part of Mini Flims' Mansi Bagla's acquisition of three super hit South Indian features.
Massey described Forensic as an "intelligent film" which keeps viewers hooked.
"At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer. I am really looking forward to collaborating with Mini Films and I am glad to be leading the Hindi remake," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.
Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the film chronicled the story of a forensic officer trying to crack the case of a psychotic murderer on a killing spree.
Bagla said Massey is the perfect casting choice to headline Forensic.
"In Hindi Films, we have always seen cop movies but have not seen a movie on a forensic officer who plays a vital role in solving any crime drama. Vikrant is a perfect fit for this role and I'm so glad to have him on board," Bagla added.
Further details about the film have been kept under wraps.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Vijay's next film Thalapathy 65, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, announced by Sun Pictures
Thalapathy 65 will be Vijay's fourth collaboration with Sun Pictures after Sarkar, Sura and Vettaikaaran.
Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj, infant son test positive for COVID-19
Meghana Raj took to social media and announced that she and her family have contracted coronavirus.
Saif Ali Khan issues apology for saying his upcoming film Adipurush will humanise Raavan
"Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," said Saif Ali Khan in a statement.