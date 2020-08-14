Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda cast in 14 Phere; social comedy to go on floors in November
14 Phere, Zee Studios' upcoming project, will be directed by Devanshu Singh from a script by Manoj Kalwani
Actor Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer social-comedy 14 Phere will go on floors in November, production house Zee Studios announced on Friday.
The film, which will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow, will be released on 9 July, 2021, the studio said in a statement.
Devanshu Singh will direct the movie from a script by Manoj Kalwani.
Massey said the film talks about some pertinent things relevant in current times.
"The script hit me hard, the ideology of the film, and the main thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually. When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one, I would have been a fool to let go of this film," Massey said.
Kharbanda describes 14 Phere as a socially relevant script with an element of humour.
"I absolutely love the character of Aditi that I will be portraying in this film. I am super excited to get started in bringing Aditi to life. I’m looking forward to sharing screen space with Vikrant who’s a terrific actor," Kharbanda said.
Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios, said currently the team is working on pre-production, and prepping to go on floor in November.
"14 Phere is an important film that beautifully captures the heart and heartland of India—it’s a quirky, contemporary, emotional and relevant film which also highlights how weddings, most often, happen between two families, not just two people. We needed a fresh, new pairing and we couldn’t have been happier to have Vikrant and Kriti on board," Patel said.
Check out the announcement
ANNOUNCEMENT... Zee Studios announces new film, a social-comedy... Titled #14Phere... Stars #VikrantMassey and #KritiKharbanda... Directed by Devanshu Singh... Starts Nov 2020... 9 July 2021 release... Video... pic.twitter.com/wp856ClmyY
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
