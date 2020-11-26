Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda begin shoot for Devanshu Singh's social comedy 14 Phere
14 Phere is scheduled to release on 9 July, 2021
Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on Thursday started filming their next movie 14 Phere, production house Zee Studios announced.
Devanshu Singh of Chintu Ka Birthday fame will direct the movie from a script by Manoj Kalwani.
The film is currently being shot at Kamalistan Studio, will also be filmed on location in Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow.
"Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Devanshu Singh. A Zee Studios production #ShootBegins today!" a tweet on the banner's official Twitter handle read.
Billed as a social-comedy, 14 Phere is a family entertainer, the director said.
"A contemporary social comedy with elements of romance, comedy of errors, lots of emotions, adventures-misadventures, and celebrations. It's full of surprises," Singh said in a statement.
He said he is thrilled to be working with talented artistes like Massey and Kharbanda.
The film is slated to be released on 9 July, 2021.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
