After proving his mettle as one of the finest breakthrough talents in India, Vikrant Massey is all set to cement his position as not just a talented actor but also as versatile as they come. Recently he wrapped up shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ in Agra, Delhi, Mussorie and Mumbai.

In an interview with a leading publication talking about his lineup this year and his experience shooting for Sector 36 Vikrant shares, “I am very excited about my films in 2023. I got the opportunity to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Aditya Nimbalkar. I became part of Aditya Nimbalkar’s first film Sector 36, Sector 36 has been a very dark film for me both mentally and physically. There are a few sequences in it which I have done for the very first time in my life, while reading the script I had thought it would be fun shooting this but when we actually shot for it we got to know how tough is this work, anyways all these experiences were good. I am waiting to shoot for many projects this year”.

His lineup of films in 2023 is a mixed bag including ‘Gaslight’ an edgy psychological thriller with Sara Ali Khan, Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Sector 36’ a crime-thriller inspired by true events, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ the life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi and sequel one of the most watched OTT films ‘Haseen Dilruba 2’.

