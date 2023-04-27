Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee has captured hearts around India, with its succinct portrayal of the film industry in the 1940s and 50s. The show, which features a stellar cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari Siddhant Gupta, Aparakshati Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor among others, revolves around the tangled, complicated lives of aspiring actors in the aftermath of independence.

Jubilee pays a great homage to real-life stars and directors from that period and explores the evolution of Indian cinema. A celebration of the golden era of Hindi cinema, Jubilee is much more than a trip down memory lane.

The story of cinema dwells on two sides, one behind the screen and one outside the screen. It’s been a century, that films have been a medium for audiences to showcase a bigger picture of the world but what makes Jubilee apart from the quintessential storytelling is the potential it has to explore the story that goes behind the camera which is indeed very less explored. This story is a vision that is a change in the OTT arena. It is indeed an ode to Indian filmmaking as it transports a viewer into the world of cinema that too from the late Independence days. Jubilee serves it all with the utmost brilliance.

With its great cinematic work, Jubilee has set a benchmark for all the upcoming web series on different grounds. Be it in terms of its magnificent scale, the character portrayal, and their graph throughout the series, and at the most their brilliance of recreating a whole decade on the screen. The series has set a standard for filmmakers who are making series or recreating a story on the OTT, Jubilee is a series they definitely like to refer to. The series has indeed created something that the film industry as a whole would surely reckon with to see what OTT actually stands for.

The dim yellow lights, the red trams, the vintage cars, and the marquee theatres, are everything that defines the world of Jubilee. The series brings us close not only to the world of filmmaking not in a much-glorified manner but also in an in-depth way. While the storyline travels around different interesting and intriguing characters, the series makes us look at many scenes that explore the world of filmmaking. While we as an audience get totally indulged in its story, we would rather find ourselves praising the kind of quality content that Jubilee delivered at the end.

Call Jubilee a true Indian drama series that makes you see a clear picture of stardom. But what makes it more intriguing is the different circumstances that each character goes through. Be it the murder, the story of partition, the courtroom drama, and a revenge story, come what may, Jubilee serves it all to the audience in the most interesting and captivating way. Moreover, when displaying so much incidence on the screen, it does require a strong cast to justify it and thankfully, Jubilee has got one. With actors like Nandish Singh Sandhu, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Aparshakti Khurana, the series never loses its screen strength.

This is certainly a very rare phenomenon witnessed so far on OTT. Jubilee is that one series that has introduced the audience to the changing world of the OTT platform. The industriously crafted series, Jubilee is a benchmark-setting show in many ways, it blends finesse with flair to produce a hypnotic viewing experience. It is justifiably one of the most extensive web series ever made.