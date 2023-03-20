Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the global premiere of upcoming Amazon Original series, Jubilee. The 10-episode fictional drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. With screenplay and dialogues by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios , the series features a phenomenal ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.

Set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Part One (Episodes one to five) on April 7, with Part 2 (Episodes six to 10) releasing the following week on April 14.

“Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema; it is homage to all the artistes and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. “The story is replete with love, jealousy, treachery and the all-consuming ambition. The creative genius of Vikramaditya Motwane and of soulful music composed by Amit Trivedi will transport you to the magnificent golden age of the Hindi film industry set in the 1940s and 1950s. Jubilee is a series that we are extremely proud of and we cannot wait to share it with the rest of the world.”

“Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell,” said creator and director Vikramaditya Motwane. “While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done.”

Jubilee will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series and movies such as Maja Ma, Hush Hush, Crash Course, Panchayat, Modern Love Hyderabad, Suzhal – The Vortex, Modern Love Mumbai, Guilty Minds, Mumbai Diaries, The Family Man, Comicstaan, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Four More Shots Please, Made In Heaven, and Inside Edge, Indian films such as Shershaah, Sardar Udham, Gehraiyaan, Jalsa, Sherni, Toofaan, Coolie No. 1, Gulabo Sitabo, Durgamati, Chhalaang, Shakuntala Devi, Jai Bhim, Malik, Joji, Ponmagal Vandhal, Sarpatta Parambarai, Home, French Biriyani, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Nishabdham, Maara, V, CU Soon, Soorarai Pottru, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, Drishyam 2, Halal Love Story, Middle Class Melodies, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, and Unpaused among others, and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Originals like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Terminal List, Reacher, Cinderella, The Wheel of Time, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Tomorrow War, Without Remorse, Upload, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.