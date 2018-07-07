Vikramaditya Motwane reportedly planning a sequel to cult classic Udaan eight years after its release

Director Vikramaditya Motwane, who debuted in Bollywood with the modern cult classic Udaan, is planning to make a sequel to the coming-of-age movie based in Jamshedpur, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

Udaan is widely considered to be one of the best movies to come out of Bollywood in the past two decades. Although the movie did not have any big stars attached to it, it captured the hearts of audiences around the globe. Eight years later, Motwane has decided to make a sequel to the film.

Udaan was the story of 17-year-old Rohan who was caught by their hostel warden watching an adult film with his friends Vikram, Binoy and Maninder. The four students were expelled from school after which Rohan reluctantly returned home in Jamshedpur to stay with his short-tempered father. Frustrated and angry with his father’s beatings and humiliation, Rohan decides to leave home with his younger brother.

Udaan was not a box-office wonder, but garnered praise from all over. Motwane's then went on to make movies like Lootera, Trapped and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

The report states that the filmmaker has already worked on the story and screenplay of Udaan 2. The cast of film has also been finalised.

If reports are to be believed, the film will show a 10-year leap. None of the characters have been changed for the film. The film will throw light on the lives of all the characters and where they have reached after this 10-year-long journey.

Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Rajat Barmecha and Navjot Singh will essay the same characters as the ones they did in the first film.

