Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are coming together after 2 decades on the big screen after Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. This time, it’s for the official remake of Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The makers have dropped a 1 minute and 46 seconds long teaser and it seems this one is going to be one helluva ride. The teaser is intense and gripping and the background music further pulsates the already fueled narrative. It’s Hrithik and Saif like never before.

Hrithik reprises the role of Vijay Sethupathi and Saif dons the role essayed by R. Madhavan. This isn’t the battle between good and evil, but two evils. Both the characters possess shades of grey and one can be reminded of Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0, with both the cop and the criminal hiding and revealing their inner demons. This is Hrithik’s first outing after the immensely successful 2019 with the dual successes of War and Super 30. Saif, who had the time of his life with titles like Omkara and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, now goes on the other side of the law, the supposed good side. Both the leading men have shone and how when thrown into the rustic milieu, filled with the gorgeousness of dirt that allows them to dazzle with their characters.

The trailer is expected to be out next week and the film releases on September 30. Will Vikram Vedha finally end Hindi cinema’s current drought ?

